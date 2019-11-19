RICHMOND, Va. - You can't fake good food! Every good neighborhood deserves an eatery where locals and visitors can come together and enjoy "honest food done right." John Malanka joins us to tell us all about The Parm Shop, a food-to-fork destination that brings locally sources organic ingredients together to be savored in an inviting atmosphere. John will also be making some of his delicious meatballs! For more information visit www.theparmshop.com [theparmshop.com]
John Malanka presents The Parm Shop
