Christian, Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu holidays observed in new Henrico School calendar

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County students will have days off from school for Christian, Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu holidays next school year.

The county unveiled two options for its 2020-2021 school calendar and both include days off on September 28 (Yom Kippur), November 13 (Diwali), and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr). December 25 (Christmas) falls, as always, during Winter Break.

“After getting input from the community at three community meetings, the school division has arrived at two possibilities for the calendar. The calendar versions both seek to accomplish a variety of ends, such as a post-Labor-Day start; planning, clerical and professional learning time for teachers; and observance of religious holidays,” Andy Jenks, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Henrico Schools, said. “Public feedback will be considered as the calendar committee recommends a version and the School Board adopts a final calendar.”

The big difference between to two options is the start of Winter Break:

Version A highlights (2020-21)

• First Day of school: Sept. 8.

• Winter Break: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).

• Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).

• Last day of school: June 18.

• Four half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, April 2 and June 18.

• Six student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 2 (parent-teacher conferences), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali), March 12, and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).

Student holidays and half days are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.

Version B highlights (2020-21)

• First Day of school: Sept. 8.

• Winter Break: Monday, Dec. 21 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).

• Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).

• Last day of school: June 18.

• Five half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, March 12, April 2 and June 18.

• Four student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali) and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).

Student half days and holidays are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.

You will be able to provide feedback on the school calendar options here.