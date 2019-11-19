× Abduction suspect now in custody

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – A man, wanted on abduction and trespassing charges, was taken into custody Monday night. Gary Milton Stelly III is now off the streets, according to the Amelia Sheriff’s Office. No details about the arrest were released.

Stelly, 27, was wanted on felony abduction and misdemeanor trespassing charges, according the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were available at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office 804-561-2118.