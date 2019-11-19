Express your I Am Toouky t-shirts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – I am Toouky’s mission is to help individuals young and old to identify who they are regardless gender or race. Zafonda Parris, Founder of I Am Toouky, and CEO, Tracy Hockaday are here to tell us more the “I Am” shirts and how they can be customized to express any idea that’s important to the individual wearing the shirt. For information about this organization, visit them online at https://iamtoouky.bigcartel.com/ or give them at call at 804-505-5558.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY I AM TOOUKY}