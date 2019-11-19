D.L. Byron presents “Shadows of the Night”

RICHMOND, Va. - Raised by his adoptive parents in southern New Jersey, D.L. Byron became enamored with the Beatles, the Byrds, and Bob Dylan at an ealry age. He formed several teenage garage bands and won a number of poetry competitions. Deciding to pursue his music career in earnest, Byron moved to New York City in February of 1971. In addition to his music, D.L. has had success as an author as well. He joins us today to tell us about his new book, "Shadows of the Night." He will be at the Fountain Bookstore Monday, November 18th from noon to 1 PM for a book signing. The Fountain Bookstore is located at 1312 E. Cary St.
