Chesterfield County approves drafts for Midlothian development plan

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A development in Chesterfield is now one step closer to being finalized. The Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved draft recommendations Tuesday night for the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan.

"The Midlothian Community Special Area plan is a component of the countywide comprehensive plan which is the guide for long growth and development for the entire county," said Joanne Wieworka, Principal Planner of the draft.

The plan started in February 2016. The county said community outreach was done from April 2016 to October 2016 to gather input from community members, as well as area businesses and organizations, on the community's values and vision for the future of the area.

The plan initially provoked concern from the community about more families moving in,

meaning possible overcrowding at Midlothian schools.

"So one of the major things we heard was that the plan draft was trying to recommend a lot of density and development and change that was not fitting with the commutes character," said Wieworka.

Wieworka said that public hearings were held over the last few months, which helped the designers get a better feel for what the public wanted to see.

"The plan is recommending a kind of a more mixed used style of environment on midlothian turnpike down towards the existing single family neighborhoods," Wieworka said. "So we lowered the densities within the area and tried to provide greater transition."

Wieworka said an implementation committee will monitor any future project that could impact overcrowding.

"One of things I noted was requiring a phasing plan with new residential developments so we can get a better understanding and idea of types and number of units as they're coming online so we can use that as better forecasting," added Wieworka.

The plan will move to the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors for approval. There will be a public hearing on the plan on December 11.