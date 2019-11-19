× ‘Baby Shark live’ coming to Richmond, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

RICHMOND, Va. — Viral sensation and global dance phenomenon “Baby Shark” is making a splash into Richmond at the Altria Theater in May 2020.

The widely popular toddler anthem is going on a North American tour called Baby Shark Live. The tour will include stops in 70 cities this spring, including Richmond.

Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark Live will play at the Altria Theater on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at Altria Theater.com or Etix.com and by phone charge at 800-512-ETIX (3849).

Tickets start at $34.50, but additional fees may apply.

After launching on YouTube in November 2015, Baby Shark quickly soared in popularity and has since reached nearly 4 billion views on YouTube