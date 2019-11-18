VCU Rams ranked No.19 in Coaches Poll, No.21 in AP Poll

RICHMOND, Va. – After a 2-0 week and an undefeated 4-0 start to the season, the VCU Rams have returned to the top 25 in the AP Poll and made their first appearance in the Coaches Poll.

The Rams were ranked No.21 in this week’s AP Poll and No.19 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The black and gold returned to the top 25 in the AP Poll after beginning the season ranked No. 25.

The improved national rankings come after a huge 84-82 win over former VCU head coach, Will Wade, and then-No.23 ranked LSU. The Rams then flexed their muscles in a dominate 93-65 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sunday.

VCU is back in action on Saturday night against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

