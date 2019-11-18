Two women robbed outside Short Pump Town Center restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A birthday celebration Friday at Coopers Hawk restaurant ended across the street in the Short Pump mall parking lot near the Cheesecake Factory with two women picking themselves up off the ground.

"I go to the mall alone,” said one woman who did not want to give her name. “It's not somewhere I think that would happen because to me Short Pump is a very safe area to live, hang out with friends and go out to eat."

Police say at least two male suspects were involved. Crime Insider sources say the men pushed the women down and snatched a purse.

They got away with cash, as well as debit and credit cards.

"I was actually heading over there tonight, so I'm calling my friends and saying, ‘let's meet in our car and walk in together because I do try to be more aware this time of year,’” said that woman. “But it is a little disconcerting."

The crime put shoppers on high alert even as many understand robbery concerns come with the season. They say it's just another thing to think about as they navigate the aisles to their car.

"Gotta’ have someone with you or safety protection like pepper spray,” said one shopper. “Then if the situation would occur to me, I’d be comfortable and safe for my own protection."

"It's anywhere,” said another shopper. “It can happen anywhere. I don't think it's any safer here than going downtown somewhere."

Police say the two men left in a silver sedan.