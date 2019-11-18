Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Richmond

The Tedeschi Trucks Band Photo: Gregg Greenwood.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to Richmond Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Altria Theater.

While the husband and wife duo of Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi last played in Richmond five years ago, according to concert promoters, they are no strangers to Virginia. The band, featuring Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, headlined the LOCKN’ festival, in Arrington, Virginia last August.

Tickets for the February performance go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at the box office, online by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees.

