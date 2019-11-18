× Ashland home searched, man arrested on multiple child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man was arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges.

“A search warrant was executed at a residence in Ashland by members of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit, task force officers from the FBI Child Exploitation task Force (CETF) and Ashland Police Department investigators,” a Hanover County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Stephen O’Malley was arrested for 10 violations of Virginia Code Section 18.2-374.1:1, Possession of Child Pornography, all of which are felonies.”

O’Malley was held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This is a developing story.