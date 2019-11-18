Richmond School Board considering plans to rezone, integrate schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A school board presentation on recommendations to rezone Richmond Public Schools took place at Ginter Park Elementary on Monday.

The meeting gave residents a chance to voice their opinion on the best way to integrate schools and make them more diverse.

"Not just putting children in seats. Not just putting children in buildings. But putting them in a facility, an educational facility, that will truly give them a chance," superintendent Jason Kamras said. "This is a very important thing for me and my administration that we do more to integrate the public schools and what I heard tonight is a resounding endorsement of increasing integration."

Two more public hearings on the rezoning will take place on November 25 and December 2. After the final hearing, the board will vote on which plan to approve.