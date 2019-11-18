× RACC looking for foster families to host dogs, cats for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. — No one should spend Thanksgiving alone, including pets. That’s why Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for foster families to host shelter dogs and cats for Thanksgiving.

The shelter is looking for families that are not traveling who are willing to foster a dog or cat for one week.

The foster family would pick up the shelter animal between Nov. 24-26 and foster them until Dec. 4. RACC will provide all the supplies the dog or cat will need during that time.

“You provide the love (and maybe a ham biscuit from dinner)!” RACC wrote on Facebook.

“Please share this post with anyone you think may be able to foster. We are most in need of people with no other pets and we fully support the foster fail.”

If you are interested in being a foster family, email RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters.