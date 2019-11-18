Gunman kills at least 2 people in parking lot of Oklahoma Walmart, police say

At least two victims are dead after, police say, a gunman opened fire Monday outside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

In a Facebook post, the Duncan Police Department said a man and woman had been killed in a car parked at the Walmart, and another man outside the car was dead.

Local police did not clarify if they were counting the gunman among the dead, but witness Aaron Helton told CNN affiliate KOCO that two victims were killed in the parking lot and the shooter shot himself after a bystander confronted him with a firearm.

Helton told the station he heard nine shots.

CNN affiliate KSWO and The Duncan Banner newspaper, quoting local police, also said the gunman was among three killed in the parking lot.

A handgun was recovered, police said.

Duncan Public Schools said it was locking down its schools and visitors would not be allowed to enter until police declared the situation safe. Less than an hour later, the school system said it had ended the lockdown after getting the all clear from authorities.

An aerial view of the Walmart, which sits next to a strip mall, showed a large swath of the parking lot cordoned off in yellow crime scene tape. Several emergency vehicles were in the parking lot.

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNN.

This is a developing story.