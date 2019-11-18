Campus lock down lifted; person in custody

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order at University of Mary Washington has been lifted and a person of interest taken into custody, an alert sent to the University of Mary Washington community indicated.

“Police have determined that there was never a credible threat to the campus,” the alert continued. “The person responsible has been criminally charged.”

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The University of Mary Washington is investigating a threat left on a university voicemail.

“The caller indicated an individual would be coming to campus with a firearm,” a university spokesperson said. “UMW Police are thoroughly investigating the situation and have set up additional patrols.”

As a result of the threat, the university cancelled all Monday afternoon and evening classes and events on the Fredericksburg campus.

“We ask that all members of the campus community shelter in place until further notice,” the spokesperson continued.

More information was expected around 3 p.m.

