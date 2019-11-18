Destinee’s fun spirit, loving heart will add so much to a wonderful family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Destinee is a super sweet, caring, intelligent young lady.

She has such an amazing personality and expresses herself well.

Destinee does very well in school and finds that she can easily makes friends with others. She really loves one-on-one time where undivided attention is reciprocated.

Destinee loves shopping, going to the hair and nail salon, and playing dress up. She can be found listing to music and dancing around her room.

Music is a passion of Destinee’s and provides her with a fun creative outlet. Destinee enjoys being outside just as much as watching television. Some of Destinee’s her favorite television channels are HGTV and Lifetime. Passionate about life and all it has to offer, Destinee’s fun spirit and loving heart will add so much to a wonderful forever family.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.