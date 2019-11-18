Man found shot to death on South Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on a South Richmond street Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue, near Jefferson Davis shortly before 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

