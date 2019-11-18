Frances and Jon surprise long-time marathon volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mike Levins has been volunteering with the Richmond Road Runners Club for 40 years. His efforts have helped races like the Richmond Marathon and Monument Avenue 10K run smoothly.

With the help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive, Meteorologist/reporter Frances Peyton and Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprised the long-time volunteer during packet pickup before the Richmond Marathon.

“We just want to thank you for your contribution to the community,” said Frances.

Frances and Jon presented Levins with some balloons and a gift card.

