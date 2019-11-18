Del. John McGuire announces plan to challenge Spanberger in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A local delegate is announcing his plans to challenge congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for her seat next fall.

Delegate John McGuire will seek the Republican nomination and try to unseat Spanberger, who last year became the first Democrat to win the 7th congressional district in many years.

The district includes portions of Henrico, Chesterfield, and multiple counties north and west of Richmond.

McGuire says he stands firmly beside President Trump, is against the impeachment inquiry, and is supportive of a southern border wall.

He claims that since going to Washington, Spanberger has tied herself to national democrats like Nancy Pelosi.

McGuire is the fifth republican who will seek the nomination in the 7th. District.