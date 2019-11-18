Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces its Black Friday deals

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are offering some Black Friday deals now through December 1.

Busch Gardens is offering up to a 25% savings on select 2-Park Memberships and a 2-Park Fun Card.

Next year promises to be exhilarating with the debut of Pantheon, the park’s new multi-launch coaster with 15 air-time hills, two inversions, a 95-degree drop and multiple forward and backward launches.

The 2020 Busch Gardens 2-Park Fun Card allows guests to enjoy unlimited visits to Busch Gardens Williamsburg all spring and summer through September 13, 2020.

Click here to be taken to the Busch Gardens Black Friday deals page

Other major deals offered for Black Friday:

Get 4 All Season Dining Passes for the price of 3

Eat and drink all day long at participating Busch Gardens Williamsburg locations. Guests will receive an entree, a side or dessert plus a drink every 90 minutes.

2. $10 discount on Christmas Town adult All Day Dine with beverage for just $34.99

Can’t decide on your favorite Christmas Town meal? Eat all day long at participating Busch Gardens Williamsburg locations. Guests receive an entrée, a side or dessert every 90 minutes.

3. Save $50 on camps

A camp experience allows kids to participate in educational experiences in a theme park environment. With so many things to do, from behind the scenes and animal interactions to STEM and art activities, they are sure to have an amazing adventure this summer.

4. Christmas Town Photo Key $15 discount

Unlock a world of Christmas memories with access to digital photos taken one day during Christmas Town and then share instantly.

5. Save 30% on entire online merchandise purchase with promo code HOLIDAY19

Favorite park merchandise including collector pins, apparel, ornaments and more make the perfect Christmas gift for the Busch Gardens fan.