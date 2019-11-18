× New Richmond winery, restaurant, and park planned for Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Two developers are teaming on a project to satisfy Scott’s Addition’s growing appetite for new dining, booze and open space.

Snipes Properties announced Friday that it has partnered with Spy Rock Real Estate to redevelop a 1.5-acre site at 1708 Belleville St. into the neighborhood’s first winery, a project that also will include a restaurant and park space for people and their pets.

