× Police arrest suspect in murder of 35-year-old Hopewell man

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell police have made an arrest in murder of Earl Thomas Osborne.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Street for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they treated the 35-year-old on scene and transported him to the John Randolph Medical Center for further treatment. Mr. Osbourne was pronounced dead by treating medical staff and he has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation and Street Crimes Units subsequently launched a homicide investigation.

During the investigation, The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit secured warrants on Mr. Deante Henry, age 21, on charges of 1st degree murder, the use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting in a public place.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Henry on Saturday in Hopewell. Henry was transported to Riverside Regional Jail, pending his arraignment.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who was in the area or witnessed activity in the area of the CN & Y Corner Store at 2223 Atlantic Street at the time of the shooting contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.