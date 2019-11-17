Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Mike Road in the Davee Gardens neighborhood just before 5:20 p.m., Lt. David Naoroz with Richmond Police said.

When officers arrived, Naoroz said they found a male victim in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators are on scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Naoroz said around 7:15 p.m.

No additional details nor suspect description was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.