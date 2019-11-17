Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

Posted 7:39 pm, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, November 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Mike Road in the Davee Gardens neighborhood just before 5:20 p.m., Lt. David Naoroz with Richmond Police said.

When officers arrived, Naoroz said they found a male victim in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators are on scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Naoroz said around 7:15 p.m.

No additional details nor suspect description was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 37.479717 by -77.431998.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.