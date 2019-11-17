Man wanted on abduction, trespassing charges in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on abduction and trespassing charges who is believed to be in Amelia or Prince Edward counties.

Gary Milton Stelly III is wanted on felony abduction and misdemeanor trespassing charges, according the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Additionally, deputies said he has a tattoo above his right eye.

Stelly is believed to be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet pickup with “Custom Painting Home Repair” written on the back and Virginia tags: VVV-3199.

Additionally, deputies said Stelly may be with Brittany Owen.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office 804-561-2118.