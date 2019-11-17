Fireworks set to music of ‘Hamilton’ illuminates Diamond before musical’s Richmond debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond, hosted by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, featured a 15-minute choreographed fireworks show set to the music of “Hamilton.”

Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway cast, took part in an interview for the crowd before the fireworks show.

"It's about exploring this guy's life and the people he interacted with. And the people that he agreed with and the people that he bumped up against -- and that moment," Jackson said about the musical. "In that moment, we're all a little transformed. We're all a little different. So by the time that moment's done, it'll never happen again exactly the same way."

“Hamilton” opens at the Altria Theater Tuesday night. The musical will be in Richmond through Dec. 8.