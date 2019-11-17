Loose barge brings down Buckroe Fishing Pier

HAMPTON, Va. — Buckroe Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach in Hampton collapsed Sunday morning after it was struck by a drifting vessel, according to Hampton Police.
“The beach and pier remain closed while VMRC, US Coast Guard, Hampton Fire and HPD work to secure the barge,” Hampton Police tweeted Sunday.
No injuries have been reported.
The pier, which is officially named James T. Wilson Fishing Pier, is a fishing spot for people in Buckroe Beach & Park.
This is a developing story.
37.036779 -76.291853