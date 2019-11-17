Tractor-trailer driver loses control on Afton Mountain, slams into bus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer hit a bus on Afton Mountain, at the Augusta and Nelson County line, early Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Interstate 64, which was shutdown around mile marker 100 following the 4:30 a.m. crash, has since reopened.

“A tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64, when the driver lost control and the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash. “A [Silver Lining Tours bus] traveling in the eastbound lane was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it. The impact of the crash split the tractor-trailer in half.”

“There were 20 passengers and a driver on board the bus,” the bus spokesperson continued. “The drivers of the tractor-trailer and bus were among the 15 individuals transported to University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment. Four others have been transported to Augusta Health Medical Center for treatment. There are no reported fatalities at this time. Injuries range from serious to minor.”

At least seven other minor chain reaction crashes were reported as a result of the initial crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported icy conditions and thick fog in the area. Virginia State Police blamed the crash on weather conditions.

Silver Lining Tours is based out of Troy, Virginia.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.