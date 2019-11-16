Storm will bring gusty winds, coastal flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will be near the Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend. The gradient between that storm and high pressure to our north will cause gusty winds.

Gusts will exceed 30 mph in spots Saturday afternoon, with some higher gusts in southeastern Virginia. As the storm gets a closer on Sunday, some gusts down by Virginia Beach could exceed 55 mph.

The combination of chilly temperatures and the stronger winds will create biting wind chills. It will feel like the 30s for a large portion of the weekend.

Coastal flooding will be an issue across southeastern Virginia. Water levels could be 2 to 3 feet above normal during high tide. Higher levels are possible in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The coastal storm will keep a lot of clouds around on Sunday. There may be a passing shower or two in the metro before the weekend is over, but the chance of showers will be higher across far eastern and southeastern Virginia.

Temperatures will moderate a little during the week ahead. A strong cold front will cause temperatures to fall on Friday, and highs next weekend will be in the low to mid 50s.

