Man arrested after body found ‘encased’ in concrete in basement of Colorado apartment

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A body “encased” in concrete was found in the basement of an apartment Friday in Adams County, Colorado the sheriff’s office says.

An image from KDVR shows a team from the sheriff’s office processing the crime scene at 7899 York Street.

Russell Montoya Jr., 38, was arrested at the same address on Thursday and charged with first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives say a shooting and homicide occurred in the apartment, likely on Friday, November, 8. The victim is an adult male from the Denver metro area, the sheriff’s office said.

Montoya is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing and he could face additional charges.