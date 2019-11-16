Louisiana Governor’s race close with 90% precincts reporting

The Louisiana governor’s runoff election is close, and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone are neck and neck with 90% of the precincts reporting on Saturday night.

With 3558 of 3934 precincts reporting and votes still being counted, Edwards has 699,125 votes compared to Rispone’s 688,365, according to the Louisiana secretary of state’s website.

Polls closed Saturday at 9 p.m. ET for the Louisiana governor’s runoff election, in which Edwards is seeking reelection against Rispone.

The race in the deep red state has been a focus of President Donald Trump’s — he held two rallies in Louisiana over the past 10 days, and Vice President Mike Pence also visited. The election will test Trump’s clout with red state voters as he looks to give Rispone a last-minute boost to put a Republican in the governor’s mansion in a state he won by 20 points in 2016.

Last month, Edwards was forced into a runoff election after falling short of the majority vote needed to clinch reelection. He was the top vote getter (47%) in the jungle primary in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran against each other. Rispone got 27% of the vote, Republican Ralph Abraham got 24%, and Republican Patrick Landry got 1%.

The Republican candidates earned more than 50% of the vote in October. If Rispone can consolidate the Republican vote and those same voters turn out on Saturday to support him, the race could be close and result in a victory for Rispone.

Edwards, 53, is the only statewide elected Democrat in Louisiana. He has accomplished the national Democratic priority of expanding Medicaid, but has been far to the right of his party on some social issues — including abortion rights and gun control. He is a former Army Ranger who describes himself as pro-guns and a pro-life Democrat. Earlier this year, Edwards signed a bill banning abortions once a heartbeat is detectable with no exceptions for rape or incest.

He was the minority leader of the Louisiana House of Representatives before being elected governor in 2015. As governor, Edwards signed an executive order to expand Medicaid in the state, and supports a modest increase to Louisiana’s minimum wage, according to his campaign website. He touts cutting taxes and state government spending while in office, and working across party lines.

Rispone is a 70-year-old businessman with a background in construction, and is a first-time candidate. A longtime donor, he spent millions of dollars of his own money on his campaign. He bills himself as a “conservative outsider,” and is an ardent Trump supporter. He has campaigned on banning sanctuary cities and cracking down on illegal immigration, and is a vocal critic of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Edwards won office back in 2015 on somewhat of a fluke. Polling showed him only clearly beating one Republican in a runoff, scandal-ridden David Vitter, and Vitter was the Republican who managed to secure a runoff spot alongside Edwards. Edwards was helped by then-Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal driving up the state budget deficit and providing the political environment for Edwards to win.