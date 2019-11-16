New larger facility will help Richmond shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal League (RAL) officials held an open house Saturday for the shelter's new The Loving Spay & Neuter Clinic.

The facility, which is triple the size of their nearby facility built in 2009, is along Branchway Road in South Richmond.

The larger space will allow RAL to perform more low-cost spay and neuter options for pet owners, regardless of where they live.

"At Richmond Animal League, we're committed to reducing the homeless pet population," RAL Executive Director Elizabeth Thomas said. "And to get that started, it really starts with spay and neuter. This facility is going to allow us to provide more and more surgeries."

RAL performed 7,000 operations each year in their former facility, according to Thomas.

The team will begin performing operations in the new facility on Monday.