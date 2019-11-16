Auction to raise money to give kids toys for Christmas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother will host its annual auction Saturday to benefit families in need over the holiday season.

The 12th annual auction, which will feature everything from week-long beach rentals to sports memorabilia and restaurant gifts cards, will take place at the Cultural Center of India.

Tickets to the event, which features heavy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages, soft drinks and live music, are $60.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil will return as auctioneer.

Proceeds benefit the Christmas Mother program, which makes sure no family is without food and no child is without toys and clothing during the holidays. The program also assists the elderly.

Click here if you would like to contribute or learn more about the organization.

Check out this video from last year’s auction.