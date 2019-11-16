Richmond Marathon Results: Winners and rankings for ‘America’s Friendliest Marathon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of runners braved the windy and chilly temps Saturday morning as they made their way through the River City for the 42nd annual VCU Health Richmond Marathon.

Organizers said more than 19,000 folks took part in the marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon or Allianz Partners 8K that looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

VCU Health Richmond Marathon Winners:

Ashenafi Birhana of Washington, D.C. (2:19:20)

Ayantu Hailema of Ethiopia (2:36:19)

Markel Richmond Half Marathon Winners:

Julius Kogo of Ethiopia (1:04:45)

Bethany Sachtleben of Fairfax (1:12:34 -- second consecutive win)

*Sachtleben also took first in the 2017 Richmond Marathon, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond.

Allianz Partners 8K Winners:

Lawrence Kipkoech (23:24)

Gotytom Gebreslase (25:49)

COMPLETE RESULTS: Richmond Marathon | Half Marathon | 8K

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for Boston Marathon.

Registration for next year's VCU Health Richmond Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, is now open. There is a special $75 marathon/$65 half marathon entry fee available through Thursday, Nov. 21.

