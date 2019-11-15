× Police: Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO CO. Va. – Three drivers and a juvenile were injured Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 West in Henrico.

Around 6:20 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at westbound I-64 at the 200-mile marker.

An investigation reveals that the first vehicle traveling westbound in the left lane struck a deer and ran off road left.

A second vehicle then struck the first vehicle, and a third vehicle struck the second vehicle, pushing it over an embankment.

All occupants are believed to have been wearing their seatbelts.

All three drivers including a juvenile were transported for treatment of minor to serious injuries.

No charges have been placed.