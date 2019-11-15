Police searching for suspect who punctured car tires outside of Chesterfield High School
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect(s) who punctured the tires on multiple vehicles outside of a Midlothian High School.
The tires of at least 9 vehicles belonging to students at James River High School were punctured Friday while parked on Riverton Ridge Drive between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
If you have information that could help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app.