Police officers rescue unconscious woman from burning vehicle in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. – Two Farmville police officers and two citizens rescued an unconscious woman from a burning vehicle after a crash in Farmville early Friday morning.

Farmville Police responded at approximately 4:18 a.m. to a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of E. Third Street.

Officer D. P. Foley was the first officer to arrive and find the back half of a 2016 Buick 4-Door consumed with fire and heavy smoke coming from the passenger compartment.

Officer Foley discovered an unconscious woman in the driver’s seat. He cut her seat belt and began removing her from the vehicle.

A second officer, Officer O. A. Martin, arrived at the scene and searched the vehicle for other occupants.

Martin and two citizens assisted Foley in moving the unconscious woman to a safer distance from the burning vehicle.

The driver, a 57-year-old female woman was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Southside Community Hospital and eventually flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center for her injuries. Police say her condition is critical but stable.

Police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.