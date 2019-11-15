Mission From The Heart donates caring closet to elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A donation is going to help homeless and needy students in Central Virginia stay warm this winter season.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown and volunteers with her non-profit Mission From The Heart foundation were able bless students at John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond Friday.

Shelby and her team dropped off a community caring closet filled with shoes, coats, clothes, toiletries and backpacks.

The items will be stored in a resource room so teachers can distribute them out to homeless or low-income students.

Principal Mike Powell said he was grateful for this donation.

"It's reflecting on our core values here at the school," Powell said. "One is that we have our children surrounded by caring. And then the next thing is, we want our children to be service driven. This gives a chance to really highlight and really put things in perspective.”

This is the third caring closet that Mission From The Heart has donated this year.

“You will probably never know how much this really means for that child who may not get anything this holiday season," Powell told the volunteers. "That child who is walking out of here without a coat.”