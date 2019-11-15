× Man killed in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Hopewell Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 2200 block of Atlantic Street for a man who was suffering from a gunshot injury.

Upon arrival, the victim was transported to John Randolph Medical Center for further treatment, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The victim has been identified as Earl Thomas Osborne, Age 35 of the City of Hopewell.

A homicide investigation is currently ongoing. Further information and/or updates will be released as they become available.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed any activity in the area of the CN & Y Corner Store, 2223 Atlantic Street or been in the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations

Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.