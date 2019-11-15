× Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village & T-Rex RVA Fun Run

RICHMOND, Va..-

6th Season of Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village Nov. 15 – Dec 8, 2019, runs nightly 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, Doswell

“Military, Police, Firefighter and EMS Appreciation Night” Free admission to all military, police, firefighters and EMS personnel on opening night (Nov. 15) with proper ID (one vehicle admission per ID). Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, through Christmas Eve, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is giving $5.00 off admission to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20th, 2011. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need. Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village has partnered with Richmond Harley Davidson of Ashland to host a Toy Ride on Saturday, November 30th, benefiting Mason’s Toy Box. Approximately 200 riders are expected to take part in the Toy Ride, riders will depart for Illuminate Light Show at 5pm. All riders will receive free admission to Illuminate Light Show, with a donation of at least one new, unwrapped toy. To get more information visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/

T-Rex RVA Fun Run, Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Dorey Park in Henrico County

Richmond Road Runners Club is hosting the 2nd annual T. Rex fun run to mark the end of Richmond Marathon Weekend. All speeds of T. Rex are welcome, Suit up and help set a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.” The current record of 252 people wearing inflatable full-body dinosaur costumes was set in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2019.

Activities include Photo/video documentation of RVA’s “largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs” T. Rex Run– Dinosaur Sprints – T. Rex Line Dance – Dinosaurs at Play. The event is free to enter and watch. To be counted in the Guinness World Record a Dinosaur Costume is suggested. For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Henrico/RichmondTRexRun