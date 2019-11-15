Let’s find a home for these sweet siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Can you imagine spending a fun-filled day with these two sweet siblings?

Kee’shawna is a loving little girl that loves to play with her dolls. She loves fashion and spending her time playing ‘dress up’ with clothing. Kee’shawna is a great help around the house with chores and she loves to bake! On a sunny day you are bound to see Keeshawana playing outdoors or riding her bicycle with her little brother, Tah’shawn.

Kee’shawna’s warm personality and affectionate smile has afforded her many great friends. Talking and socializing with her friends and making new friends are some of her favorite things to do. Recently, she joined a praise dancing group at her community church and she is loving it! Though she’s very interested in socializing, Kee’shawna is quite independent and will often spend time quietly coloring or reading books with her brother.

Tah’shawn is happy, helpful, and loves to build. He likes to be a helper both around the house and outside doing yard work. Tah’shawn interacts well with friends and is protective of his older sister. Outdoors he usually wants to run around and play tag with others. He is very interested in football and basketball as well.

He has learned to ride a skate board and now wants to learn how to swim. At home he likes to watch Thomas the Train and Paw Patrol. Tah’shawn is a singer at heart and likes to participate in church activities. A very inquisitive boy, Tah’shawn is at a stage where he is learning to be independent.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.