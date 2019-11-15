Final Score Friday 2019: Week 12 scoreboard

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 12 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 12 Scores
Henrico
   Douglas Freeman
(1)Highland Springs   (2)Manchester
  
Southampton      (7)Clover Hill  
(3)Hopewell
 
 (4)Varina  
Prince George
   King George
  
(5)Deep Run   (6)Louisa
  
Dinwiddie      Grassfield      
(10)Monacan
   Thomas Dale
  
Spotsylvania
   Independence
  
Patrick Henry
   Goochland
  
Brunswick
   Amelia
  
Thomas Jefferson
   King William
  
Cosby
   Huguenot
  
Ocean Lakes
   Eastern View
  
Petersburg
   John Marshall
      
York   Poquoson
     
Mathews
   West Point
  
Essex   King & Queen  
Nottoway
   Colonial Beach  
Greensville   Washington & Lee
   
(8)Benedictine
 Sat
    
(9)St. Christopher’s 1pm
  
     
     
     
   
   
       
     
     
         
        
