Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase: ‘It’s the season to sparkle’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Diamond experts Gary Wakefield and Katia Clocicova join our host Jessica Noll to tell us about the Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase happening November 15th to 17th. The Holiday Showcase is happening at their store located in Short Pump. They also share details about special giveaways, the diamond buying process and how you can use their Holiday Gift Guide to find the perfect present this season. For more information and event hours, give them a call at (804) 967-0500 or visit their website.