HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Chanya Newsome, 16, was reported missing from her Magazine Drive home on October 26, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen in the area of Whitcomb Court in Richmond.

Newsome was described as 5’2” tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.