Water main break closes lane of West Broad Street in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A water main break has closed a lane of traffic on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

The right westbound lane of West Broad Street in the area of Emerywood Parkway and Bethlehem Road is closed until further notice.

Officials say crews are working to avoid or delay additional lane closures.

County officials say the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities has not yet determined whether water service will be disrupted or when repairs will allow traffic to return to normal.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.