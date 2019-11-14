Police: Quick-thinking store clerk helps police catch 18-year-old armed robbery suspect

Posted 8:03 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, November 14, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Trinity Keffer, 18, of North Chesterfield, was arrested early Thursday morning following an armed robbery in Chesterfield.

“Around 3:45 a.m. on November 14, 2019, a female suspect entered [the 7-Eleven at 6501 Ironbridge Road], displayed a firearm, and demanded money,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[She] took the money from the business then fled the area in a vehicle.”

The 7-Eleven clerk called police and provided investigators with a license plate number.

“A short time later, officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop,” the police spokesperson said. “After further investigation, [Keffer] was arrested and charged with the robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.”

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.