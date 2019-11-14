The Chesterfield Education Foundation presents the 2019 Bravo! Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – This year, six outstanding Chesterfield County Schools alumni will receive a Bravo! Award from the Chesterfield Education Foundation. Tyren Frazier from the Chesterfield Education Foundation along with one of this year’s honorees, Jane Baskerville, Ph.D.,  talked about this year’s awards dinner and how the Chesterfield County Public Schools have contributed to launching each honoree on their path to success. The Chesterfield Education Foundation presents the 2019 Bravo! Awards Thursday, November 21st at the DoubleTree Hotel in Midlothian. For more information visit them online.

