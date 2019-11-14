× T-Rex RVA Fun Run

RICHMOND, Va..-T-Rex RVA Fun Run, Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Dorey Park in Henrico County

Richmond Road Runners Club is hosting the 2nd annual T. Rex fun run to mark the end of Richmond Marathon Weekend. All speeds of T. Rex are welcome, Suit up and help set a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.” The current record of 252 people wearing inflatable full-body dinosaur costumes was set in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2019.

Activities include Photo/video documentation of RVA’s “largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs” T. Rex Run– Dinosaur Sprints – T. Rex Line Dance – Dinosaurs at Play. The event is free to enter and watch. To be counted in the Guinness World Record a Dinosaur Costume is suggested. For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Henrico/RichmondTRexRun