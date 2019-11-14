Runner with MS tackles Richmond Marathon Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cheryl Hile is the only runner with multiple sclerosis who has competed in seven marathons on seven continents over the course of one year.

She stopped by the CBS-6 studio to talk about the challenge MS presents and her 286-member team, ‘Run A Myelin My Shoes.”

Hile said she was diagnosed in 2006 with relapsing and remitting multiple sclerosis, but that now, 13 years later, she feels weakness on her side and her right foot is weakened to the point when she is in danger of tripping.

She runs with her husband Brian by her side, “to keep me from drifting right, and into other runners,” as well as to make sure she doesn’t fall.