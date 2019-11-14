🏃Hour-by-hour look at Richmond Marathon forecast for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There has been a wide variety of marathon weather over the years in terms of precipitation and temperature.

This year, the weather will be dry Saturday morning. However, it will be chilly and breezy.

Between a storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast and strong high pressure to our north, there will be gusty winds. Winds will be sustained from 10 to 20 mph, but there will be possible gusts over 30 mph. This will create stinging wind chills all morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the start of the races. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy.

