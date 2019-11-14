Police: Suspect broke into vehicle near Byrd Park, used stolen credit card

Posted 1:52 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, November 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is accused of theft from a vehicle and credit card fraud in Richmond last month.

On October 13, investigators say the suspect broke a passenger window and stole a purse from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Strollers Lane, near Byrd Park.

The crimes occurred between 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., according to police.

The suspect is accused of using the victim’s credit card at a grocery store in the 3500 block of West Cary Street.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

